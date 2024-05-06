Tyra II: Reaching Full Technical Capacity Delayed as Equipment Repair Works Begin

The technical issue, which has temporarily impacted the commissioning of the facilities at Denmark’s largest offshore gas development, has been identified with repair works currently ongoing as the timeline for reaching Tyra II full technical capacity gets delayed for the third quarter of 2024.

The operator, TotalEnergies, has concluded that the transformer for the intermediate pressure (IP) gas compressor needs to be repaired which will impact the timing of the ramp-up to maximum technical capacity.

The repair work is ongoing and a dedicated team is in parallel developing options to partially resume gas export from Tyra II as soon as possible.

The commissioning of the Tyra II facilities, including re-instatement of satellite fields and wells, is progressing well, according to BlueNord, which together with TotalEnergies and Nordsøfonden forms the Danish Underground Consortium in charge of the development.

The operator expects, based on the current situation, that there will from time to time be minimal residual export volumes flowing through the Tyra hub for the commissioning and entering the export system during May and June.

“On a project of this size and complexity located 225 kilometers out in the North Sea, such unplanned issues can happen. Currently, we are in close dialogue with our supplier of the IP compressor transformer and the whole Tyra team is working diligently to resolve and mitigate the issue as fast as possible,” said Michael Lindholm Pihl Larsen, Technical Project Lead for Tyra Redevelopment at TotalEnergies EP Danmark.

Subject to the conclusions of the preliminary investigation being confirmed, the operator expects restart of gas export from Tyra II in July and for the volumes being exported to increase through the third quarter of 2024.

Aslo, TotalEnergies added its expects Tyra II to have reached full technical capacity in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“Our key priority remains to safely complete the ramp-up enabling Denmark to become a net exporter and self-sufficient in respect of gas later in the year,” added Larsen.

The Tyra II project restarted production on March 22, 2024, and the ramp-up of activities was expected to last four months from the first production.

At plateau, the Tyra hub will produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day.

The gas from the Tyra hub will be delivered to Europe through two export pipelines to Nybro in Denmark and Den Helder in the Netherlands.