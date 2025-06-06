Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Lautec Gets Vessel Tracking Contract at EnBW’s Offshore Wind Farms

(Credit: Lautec)
(Credit: Lautec)

Consulting services and software provider for offshore wind projects Lautec has signed a contract with EnBW to provide digital tracking of crew transfer vessels (CTVs) deployed on EnBW’s operational wind farms.

EnBW will use the LAUTEC Daily Progress Reporting (DPR), WindGIS, and Analytics modules to enhance visibility and coordination of offshore logistics, getting real-time insights to improve situational awareness and better understand operational performance.

“We're proud to be collaborating with EnBW to implement our SaaS Platform system for CTV tracking. Shaped by 9 years of optimization with industry leaders, our DPR tracking interface is engineered to make it very easy for the vessel crew to record high-quality, complete data,” said Henrik Iversen, Managing Partner and Head of IT at LAUTEC.

Used by some of the largest companies in the industry, Lautec DPR cloud-based system supports more than 70% of the offshore wind power capacity currently under construction outside China.

Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind CTV Software as a Service (SaaS)

Related Offshore News

© nuttawutnuy / Adobe Stock

Record Offshore Wind Auction Required for UK to Meet...
(Credit: TGS)

TGS Kicks Off 3D Seismic Survey for Floating Wind Farm
© twixter / Adobe Stock

OWC, Empire Engineering Secure Work on Scottish Offshore...
© bphoto / Adobe Stock

Denmark Grants First Offshore Wind Farm Lifespan Extension...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Kraken Robotics’ Expansion Continues

Kraken Robotics’ Expansion Con

Current News

UK Firm Seeks Suppliers to Build Full-Scale Tidal Energy Prototype

UK Firm Seeks Suppliers to Bui

Brava Energia Inks $65M Deal with PetroReconcavo for Natural Gas Assets

Brava Energia Inks $65M Deal w

Record Offshore Wind Auction Required for UK to Meet Targets

Record Offshore Wind Auction R

First French Floating Wind Farm Fully Commissioned

First French Floating Wind Far

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine