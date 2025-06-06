Lautec Gets Vessel Tracking Contract at EnBW’s Offshore Wind Farms

Consulting services and software provider for offshore wind projects Lautec has signed a contract with EnBW to provide digital tracking of crew transfer vessels (CTVs) deployed on EnBW’s operational wind farms.

EnBW will use the LAUTEC Daily Progress Reporting (DPR), WindGIS, and Analytics modules to enhance visibility and coordination of offshore logistics, getting real-time insights to improve situational awareness and better understand operational performance.

“We're proud to be collaborating with EnBW to implement our SaaS Platform system for CTV tracking. Shaped by 9 years of optimization with industry leaders, our DPR tracking interface is engineered to make it very easy for the vessel crew to record high-quality, complete data,” said Henrik Iversen, Managing Partner and Head of IT at LAUTEC.

Used by some of the largest companies in the industry, Lautec DPR cloud-based system supports more than 70% of the offshore wind power capacity currently under construction outside China.