First Spanish-Built Jackets Set Sail for French Offshore Wind Farm

(Credit: Navantia Seanergies)
Four jacket foundations have departed from Navantia Seanergies’ facilities in Fene, Spain, towards the 496 MW Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm being built in France.

Each of these 1,200-tonne structures is part of an offshore wind farm developed by Les Éoliennes en Mer, a consortium led by OW Ocean Winds, with Sumitomo Corporation and Banque des Territoires.

The wind farm will be located 15 km from Le Tréport and 17 km from Dieppe, and will include 62 four-legged jackets.

The jackets were manufactured by the strategic alliance between Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables at Navantia Seanergies’ facilities in Fene, built by Windar Renovables in Avilés.

The project also includes an offshore substation, whose jacket was built at Navantia Seanergies Puerto Real in Spain.

“We’re proud to announce the successful completion of the first load-out operation at our Fene Spain facilities, where the first four jackets for the Dieppe Le Tréport project have been shipped and are now en route to their destination in the English Channel, La Manche,” Navantia Seanergies said.

Once constructed, the 496 MW Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm will feature 62 wind turbines will supply 850,000 people with electricity each year.

