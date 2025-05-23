Norway Grants Permit for Equinor’s Drilling Plan in North Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor Energy and its partners a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 35/11-31 S in production licence 090, operated by Equinor with 45% working interest.

Equinor’s partners in the license are Vår Energi with 40% stake, and INPEX Idemitsu Norge with the remaining 15%.

The drilling operation will be conducted with COSL’s COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig.

The rig is able to operate in water depths up to 750 meters and is designed for North Sea, Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.