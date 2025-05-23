Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway Grants Permit for Equinor’s Drilling Plan in North Sea

COSLInnovator (Credit: COSL)
COSLInnovator (Credit: COSL)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor Energy and its partners a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 35/11-31 S in production licence 090, operated by Equinor with 45% working interest.

Equinor’s partners in the license are Vår Energi with 40% stake, and INPEX Idemitsu Norge with the remaining 15%.

The drilling operation will be conducted with COSL’s COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig.

The rig is able to operate in water depths up to 750 meters and is designed for North Sea, Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Two Wildcat Wells on Equinor’s North Sea Drilling Agenda
Triton FPSO (Credit: Serica Energy)

Triton FPSO Set for End of June Production Restart as...
(Credit: Ithaca Energy)

Ithaca Energy Bolsters Stake in North Sea Gas Field
Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig (Credit: Saipem)

Aker BP and Partners Find Oil in Norwegian Sea

Sponsored

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wind Industry Time and Money

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wi

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Inside Balmoral Comtec’s New Wave & Current Simulation Center

Inside Balmoral Comtec’s New W

Current News

EU: 44 Oil and Gas Firms Asked to Provide CO2 Storage Solutions

EU: 44 Oil and Gas Firms Asked

Norway Grants Permit for Equinor’s Drilling Plan in North Sea

Norway Grants Permit for Equin

Shell Expects to Bank On LNG Exporters Turning Into Importers

Shell Expects to Bank On LNG E

Fire Contained at Vietnamese Oil Platform Undergoing Decommissioning (Video)

Fire Contained at Vietnamese O

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine