Two Wildcat Wells on Equinor’s North Sea Drilling Agenda

Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for two wildcat exploration wells in the North Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 15/5-8 S and 15/5-8 A, in production license 1140.

The license is operated by Equinor with 60% working interest, with partner Aker BP holding the remaining 40%.

The drilling operation will be conducted using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible drilling rig.

The rig is sixth generation deepwater and harsh environment unit, which can operate at water depths of up to 3,000 meters.

The dual derrick, dynamic-positioned rig incorporates enhanced GVA 7500 designs. Its maximum drilling capacity is 10,670 meters

