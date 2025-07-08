Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
PXGEO Appoints Head of Strategy and Transformation

Hans-Peter Burlid (Credit: PXGEO)
Marine geophysical services company PXGEO has named Hans-Peter Burlid to the newly created position of Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer (CS&TO).

Burlid, currently the organization’s CCO, will drive long-term strategic direction to deliver sustainable growth and lasting competitive advantage.

PXGEO was established in 2021, and currently employs a workforce of 400 across strategic global locations, including its Dubai headquarters and offices in Paris, Houston, and Oslo, along with a dedicated offshore workforce.

Having been with PXGEO since its inception, Burlid brings an extensive and deep understanding of the company’s operations, culture and commercial landscape.

Prior to PXGEO, Burlid spent 13 years at Polarcus, a publicly traded geophysical service provider, where he rose through the ranks to become CFO for five years.

As part of this senior transition, PXGEO has begun a search for a new CCO who will take on unified leadership across sales, commercial, and business development functions.  Until the new appointment is made, Burlid will continue to serve as CCO to ensure continuity and stability.

"I am excited to take on this new responsibility at PXGEO. The opportunity to forge strategic clarity and lead transformational change aligns with my passion for innovation and delivering lasting business impact. I look forward to working closely with Chuck and the team to unlock new growth opportunities and build on our position as a global leader in seismic data acquisition,” said Burlid.

