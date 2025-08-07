Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

AIQ, SLB Partner Up to Deploy AI Tool Across ADNOC’s Subsurface Ops

(Credit: SLB)
(Credit: SLB)

Global energy technology company SLB and AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based AI champion for the energy sector, have teamed up to advance AIQ’s continued development and deployment of its ENERGYai agentic AI solution across ADNOC’s subsurface operations.

ENERGYai combines large language model (LLM) technology with cutting-edge agentic AI, which is trained for specific workflows across ADNOC’s upstream value chain.

Early indications of the solution's capabilities in a test environment using 15% of ADNOC’s data, and looking specifically at two fields, resulted in a seismic agent achieving a 10-fold increase in the speed of seismic interpretation, and a 70% increase in precision.

AIQ and SLB will jointly design and deploy new agentic AI workflows across ADNOC’s subsurface operations, including for geology, seismic explorations, and reservoir modeling, supported by SLB’s Lumi data and AI platform, and other digital technologies.

Designed to help customers boost productivity and efficiency, the Lumi platform enhances data access, streamlines workflows, and scales AI solutions seamlessly.

A scalable version of ENERGYai is under development, which will include AI agents covering tasks within subsurface operations. Deployment will commence in the fourth quarter of 2025.

ENERGYai will power agentic AI to automate complex, high-impact tasks, increasing efficiency, enhancing decision-making and optimizing production across ADNOC’s operations.

“This partnership reflects our vision to harness AI for energy optimization, and we are enthusiastic that SLB shares this outlook. The collaboration between AIQ and SLB enables the development of sophisticated AI workflows that integrate seamlessly with ADNOC’s infrastructure, driving efficiency, scalability, and innovation at every stage of the energy lifecycle,” said Dennis Jol, CEO of AIQ.

“Our collaborations with AIQ have already delivered innovative solutions, and now we are supporting the building of the foundation for the next era of intelligent energy operations together with AIQ’s ENERGYai. This agentic AI solution is set to drive long-term value and operational resilience across ADNOC’s energy value chain,” added Rakesh Jaggi, president, Digital & Integration, SLB.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Oil and Gas Middle East Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

Libya's NOC, ExxonMobil Restart Oil and Gas Collaboration
(Credit: SLB)

SLB Acquires Well Intervention Software Specialist
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro to Deliver Offshore Surveys at Major Energy Fields...
(Credit: SLB)

SLB Unveils OnWave Autonomous Logging Platform for Well...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Leviathan Natural Gas Field Signs $35b Supply Deal With Egypt

Leviathan Natural Gas Field Si

Celtic Sea Floating Wind Farm Gets Full Consent

Celtic Sea Floating Wind Farm

Geo Sessions 2025

Geo Sessions 2025

AIQ, SLB Partner Up to Deploy AI Tool Across ADNOC’s Subsurface Ops

AIQ, SLB Partner Up to Deploy

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine