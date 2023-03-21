Ørsted Taps Havfram Wind for Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm Turbine Installation

Denmark-based offshore wind farm developer Ørsted has hired Havfram Wind to install wind turbines at its Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the UK.

The installation of the turbines is expected to start in the autumn of 2026, with Havfram Wind set to use one of its newly built NG20000X Jack-Up Wind Turbine Installation vessels (WTIV) with a 3.250-ton crane.

The Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm will comprise up to 231 offshore wind turbines, located within a 696 square kilometer area, approximately 120 km off the Norfolk coast and 160 km off the Yorkshire coast.

With a capacity of 2,852 MW, Hornsea 3 will be capable of producing enough electricity to power over 3 million UK households.