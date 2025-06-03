Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Wärtsilä to Supply Regasification Module for Egypt-Bound FSRU Conversion

Hoegh Gandria (Credit: Höegh Evi)
Hoegh Gandria (Credit: Höegh Evi)

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, has been contracted to supply a regasification module for Höegh Evi, which will be installed onboard the LNG carrier Hoegh Gandria to convert the vessel to a high-capacity floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

When converted, the Hoegh Gandria will be deployed in the port of Sumed, Egypt.

It will supply the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company with up to 1,000 mmscf/day of peak LNG regasification capacity, making it a critical part of Egypt’s diversified and flexible energy infrastructure.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2026, while the conversion of Hoegh Gandria is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter the same year.

“We are very familiar with Wärtsilä’s regasification solutions and appreciate their quality and reliability. This vessel will act as a floating import terminal and will play an important role in supporting Egypt’s diversified energy system. Given the critical nature of the project, we needed a partner with proven technology and a highly efficient solution. Wärtsilä fully met all our requirements," said Øivin Iversen, Chief of Projects in Höegh Evi.

“Höegh Evi is a market leader in floating storage and regasification units and Wärtsilä Gas Solutions has been supplying them with regasification modules for some 20 years. This long-standing partnership not only underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in the energy sector but also aligns with Wärtsilä's strategic goals of enhancing solutions for decarbonisation," added Kjell Ove Ulstein, Director Sales & Marketing, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

