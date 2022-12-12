CIMC Starts Construction of Havfram's First Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Norwegian offshore wind services firm Havfram said Monday that construction had started in China for its first offshore wind turbine installation vessel. Havfram could order four WTIVs in total.

Havfram said it had secured an additional USD 250 million in equity funding through a partnership between its primary sponsor, Sandbrook Capital, and Canada's PSP Investments.

"The substantial equity funding, in addition to credit financing from commercial banks and export credit agencies, will be used to build a fleet of state-of-the-art offshore wind vessels. These vessels, capable of installing turbines reaching over 300 meters in tip height and foundations of up to 3,000 tonnes at water depths of up to 70 meters, are among the most critically scarce components of the global renewable energy supply chain," Havfram said.





First WTIV

Havfram also confirmed that its first vessel is now under construction, following the execution of a shipbuilding contract with CIMC-Raffles.

The NG20000X vessel is equipped with a 3,250-ton crane and the latest battery hybrid drive train technology designed to reduce carbon emissions per MW installed by over 70% compared to previous vessel models.

The agreement with CIMC-Raffles contemplates the construction of up to four of these advanced vessels, Havfram said.

Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram's offshore wind construction business, said, "I am proud to announce this important milestone for Havfram Wind AS. With this world-class equipment and one of the most experienced teams in the industry, we are certain that we will be able to provide a first-class service to project owners, turbine suppliers and construction partners globally. I'm also excited that our vessels will have some of the lowest emission profiles in the industry, as we have designed them to use the latest electric battery and energy recovery systems, as well as numerous other sustainability innovations."

