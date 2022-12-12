Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CIMC Starts Construction of Havfram's First Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

December 12, 2022

©Havfram
©Havfram

Norwegian offshore wind services firm Havfram said Monday that construction had started in China for its first offshore wind turbine installation vessel. Havfram could order four WTIVs in total.

Havfram said it had secured an additional USD 250 million in equity funding through a partnership between its primary sponsor, Sandbrook Capital, and Canada's PSP Investments. 

"The substantial equity funding, in addition to credit financing from commercial banks and export credit agencies, will be used to build a  fleet of state-of-the-art offshore wind vessels. These vessels, capable of installing turbines reaching over 300 meters in tip height and foundations of up to 3,000 tonnes at water depths of up to 70 meters,  are among the most critically scarce components of the global renewable energy supply chain," Havfram said.


First WTIV 

  ©Havfram

Havfram also confirmed that its first vessel is now under construction, following the execution of a shipbuilding contract with CIMC-Raffles. 

The NG20000X vessel is equipped with a  3,250-ton crane and the latest battery hybrid drive train technology designed to reduce carbon emissions per MW installed by over 70%  compared to previous vessel models.

 The agreement with CIMC-Raffles contemplates the construction of up to four of these advanced vessels, Havfram said.

Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram's offshore wind construction business, said, "I am proud to announce this important milestone for Havfram Wind AS. With this world-class equipment and one of the most experienced teams in the industry, we are certain that we will be able to provide a first-class service to project owners, turbine suppliers and construction partners globally. I'm also excited that our vessels will have some of the lowest emission profiles in the industry, as we have designed them to use the latest electric battery and energy recovery systems, as well as numerous other sustainability innovations."

©Havfram

Energy Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Construction Vessel

Related Offshore News

©Marco Polo Marine

Marco Polo Marine Eyes Offshore Wind Work in Japan
©EnCap

EnCap Backs Houston-based Firm to Build Jones Act WTIVs


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Boskalis (supplied)

Shell's 34,000t North Sea-bound Penguins FPSO Leaves...
Offshore
Illustration only - ©Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Wah Seong Wins $127M FPSO Topside Module Order
Energy

Sponsored

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Solstad Offshore Sells Construction Support Vessel

Solstad Offshore Sells Construction Support Vessel

TotalEnergies Launches Offshore Rig Tender for 2023 Drilling at Lebanon's Offshore Block 9

TotalEnergies Launches Offshore Rig Tender for 2023 Drilling at Lebanon's Offshore Block 9

NOV to Design and Equip Cadeler's Second F-Class Jack-up Vessel

NOV to Design and Equip Cadeler's Second F-Class Jack-up Vessel

Radix Creates Virtual FPSO Training Environment to Reduce Commissioning Phase Risks

Radix Creates Virtual FPSO Training Environment to Reduce Commissioning Phase Risks

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine