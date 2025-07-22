FairWind Names Regional Chief for Northern Central Europe

Wind industry service company FairWind has appointed Alexandra Hof as Regional Head of Service for Northern Central Europe (NCE).

In this newly created role, established to reflect a sharpened focus on local market growth, Hof will lead the firm’s service activities across key territories in the region with a clear emphasis on operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and regional business growth.

With a career spanning product management, operations, and strategic development, Hof brings over 18 years’ experience in services at renewable energy, power generation and cross-functional leadership.

Most recently, Hof was senior product management leader for Offshore Wind Services at GE Vernova.

At FairWind, Alexandra will oversee all aspects of the NCE service business unit. This includes accountability for the region’s service financial performance, as well as the full portfolio pf service and maintenance projects, ensuring high-quality and timely execution, and driving strategic KPIs.

“I’m honored to join FairWind at such a defining moment for the industry. This role brings together everything I care about: people, purpose, and the chance to make a real impact on the energy transition. The NCE region is vital to Europe’s green energy vision, and I look forward to working with our talented teams and trusted partners to deliver outstanding service excellence and lasting value for our customers,” Hof said.