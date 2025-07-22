Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

FairWind Names Regional Chief for Northern Central Europe

(Credit: FairWind)
(Credit: FairWind)

Wind industry service company FairWind has appointed Alexandra Hof as Regional Head of Service for Northern Central Europe (NCE). 

In this newly created role, established to reflect a sharpened focus on local market growth, Hof will lead the firm’s service activities across key territories in the region with a clear emphasis on operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and regional business growth.

With a career spanning product management, operations, and strategic development, Hof brings over 18 years’ experience in services at renewable energy, power generation and cross-functional leadership.

Most recently, Hof was senior product management leader for Offshore Wind Services at GE Vernova.

At FairWind, Alexandra will oversee all aspects of the NCE service business unit. This includes accountability for the region’s service financial performance, as well as the full portfolio pf service and maintenance projects, ensuring high-quality and timely execution, and driving strategic KPIs. 

“I’m honored to join FairWind at such a defining moment for the industry. This role brings together everything I care about: people, purpose, and the chance to make a real impact on the energy transition. The NCE region is vital to Europe’s green energy vision, and I look forward to working with our talented teams and trusted partners to deliver outstanding service excellence and lasting value for our customers,” Hof said.

People Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Imogen Rose CTV (Credit: Tidal Transit)

Tidal Transit Holds Belated Christening for CTV Fresh off...
(Credit: Cadeler)

Cadeler Adds Wind Keeper WTIV to Fleet, Locking in...

Cierco Energy and MPS Team Up for Celtic Sea Floating Wind...
(Credit: Flotation Energy)

Worley Inks FEED Contract for Scottish Floating Wind Farm

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Exxon Looking to Explore Trinidad and Tobago For Offshore Oil

Exxon Looking to Explore Trini

SLB Gets CCS Job in North Sea for BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies JV

SLB Gets CCS Job in North Sea

CEP Makes ‘Significant’ Oil Discovery Offshore Poland

CEP Makes ‘Significant’ Oil Di

Pandion Energy Divests Interests in Three Norwegian Assets to Inpex

Pandion Energy Divests Interes

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine