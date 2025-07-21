MMA Offshore Officially Becomes Cyan Renewables

MMA Offshore has rebranded to Cyan Renewables following the acquisition, and opened a Melbourne office to support Australia’s offshore wind sector.

The rebrand marks a pivotal step in aligning the business with Australia’s emerging offshore wind industry and the broader global transition to clean energy, the company said.

With the opening of Melbourne office, Cyan has established a regional presence adjacent to key upcoming offshore wind farm developments in Victoria and New South Wales.

Cyan’s Melbourne office will be headed up by Wesley Griffiths, Head of Offshore Wind, Australia. Wes is an accomplished project logistics professional with significant experience in managing complex logistics project for the offshore wind and traditional energy sectors.

With a track record across marine operations, subsea services, and complex offshore projects, the newly branded Cyan Renewables is well positioned to support the energy transition including the developing offshore wind industry in Australia, from early-stage surveying and construction support to long-term vessel operations and maintenance.

“Australia is entering a transformative era for offshore wind, and Cyan Renewables is here to help make that transition possible.

“By combining MMA’s deep local expertise with Cyan’s global focus and experience in renewables, we’re building a best-in-class partner for Australia’s clean energy future,” said Keng Lin Lee, CEO of Cyan Renewables.