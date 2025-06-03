Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Denmark Grants First Offshore Wind Farm Lifespan Extension Permit

© bphoto / Adobe Stock
© bphoto / Adobe Stock

The Danish Energy Agency has approved a 10-year extension of the electricity production license for the 23 MW Samsø offshore wind farm.

This marks the first time in Denmark that the lifespan of an older offshore wind farm has been extended. The agency has also invoked the EU emergency regulation to shorten the permitting process.

When the Samsø offshore wind Farm was established in 2002, its electricity production license was limited to 25 years. After this period, the turbines were to be dismantled unless the owner, Wind Estate, applied for an extension.

The company has done so and has now received approval, allowing the wind farm to continue producing electricity until 2037.

The 10-turbine, 23 MW wind farm can supply power equivalent to the consumption of 20,000–25,000 households.

“This decision allows the Samsø Offshore Wind Farm to continue generating green electricity instead of being decommissioned. It’s a positive development for the green transition and resource sustainability, as long as the facility can continue to operate safely.

“This is the first time the Danish Energy Agency has ruled on extending the electricity production license for an existing offshore wind farm, and it sets a precedent for similar projects in Denmark. Several older offshore wind farms across the country are nearing the end of their original lifespans. In the coming period, we will evaluate whether they can also continue operating safely,” said Deputy Director Stig Uffe Pedersen of the Danish Energy Agency.

Since the Samsø wind farm is nearly 25 years old, ensuring the structural integrity of the facility was crucial. Wind Estate submitted an independent analysis of the remaining lifespan of the turbines as part of the agency’s decision-making process. In addition, the company is required to conduct an extended annual maintenance inspection once the park is over 20 years old.

The Danish Energy Agency added it is also currently reviewing license extension applications for the Middelgrunden, Rønland, Nysted, and Horns Rev 1 offshore wind farms.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

