Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tidal Energy Firm Minesto Tapped for Site Development Services in Asia

January 13, 2023

©Minesto
©Minesto

Tidal energy technology company Minesto said Friday it had received its first historic sales order for site development services,.

The order includes Minesto's Dragon Class tidal energy powerplants and comes from an unnamed "major corporation in the  Asian offshore energy sector."

"Minesto has been contracted to support a leading Asian corporation in the offshore energy sector for the evaluation of a tidal-current site targeting the deployment of Minesto Dragon Class tidal energy powerplants. The work is planned to be completed in the first quarter of 2023 and has an initial order value of EUR 35 000," Minesto said.

Minesto will assist the company with site identification and evaluation based on its hands-on experience from existing sites in Wales, U.K., and the  Faroe Islands.

 "Given the unique production site characteristics of our technology, it is vital that we now offer these services to third-party project developers, in addition to our own ongoing site development activities,” says Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

Site development is the initial step for the offshore energy sector to enter the ocean renewable value chain. Offshore operators also bring complementary strengths to Minesto with their established marine operations and experience in large energy infrastructure projects, Minesto said.

"It is most valuable for us that site identification and feasibility services engage independent project investors and energy project developers. Willingness to procure site identification and assessment is key to our product sales and large-scale build-out. A milestone has been reached in the Asian market,” Edlund said.

How does Minesto technology work?©Minesto

Minesto’s Deep Green technology generates electricity from low-flow tidal streams and ocean currents using a unique and patented principle similar to a stunt kite flying in the wind.

The wing uses the hydrodynamic lift force created by the underwater current to move the kite. With an onboard control system and rudders, the kite is autonomously steered in a predetermined figure eight, pushing the turbine through the water. By doing so, the turbine experiences a water flow several times higher than the actual stream speed.

The turbine diffuses power to the generator, which outputs electricity via the power cable in the tether. The seabed umbilical transfers the electricity to the onshore connection.

Offshore Energy Engineering Industry News Activity Asia Tidal Energy Tidal Power

Related Offshore News

©anttoniart/AdobeStock

Three60 Energy Bags Well Engineering Services Deal with BP
Petrojarl Knarr - Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions, Drydocks to Upgrade Petrojarl Knarr FPSO...


Trending Offshore News

©rocklights/AdobeStock

Global Offshore Drilling Outlook – New Play Exploration...
Energy
Credit: harvepino/AdobeStock

Sri Lanka to Open 900 Offshore Blocks for Oil and Gas...
Energy

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Scana CEO, Chairman, and Two Board Members Resign

Scana CEO, Chairman, and Two Board Members Resign

Helix Inks Long-term Charter for Glomar Wave

Helix Inks Long-term Charter for Glomar Wave

High Impact Drilling Held Steady in 2022, Discoveries Up to 9.2 Billion Barrels

High Impact Drilling Held Steady in 2022, Discoveries Up to 9.2 Billion Barrels

Tidal Energy Firm Minesto Tapped for Site Development Services in Asia

Tidal Energy Firm Minesto Tapped for Site Development Services in Asia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine