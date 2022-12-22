Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Tidal Energy: Minesto Doubling Electricity Production Capacity of its Faroe Islands Site

December 22, 2022

©Minesto
Tidal energy developer Minesto said Thursday it had installed additional offshore infrastructure in Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands, to double electricity production from two Dragon 4 (100kW) tidal energy power plants in an array set-up.

The company, which harnesses tidal energy using its tidal kites, said that a second foundation, subsea cable, and onshore interface have been successfully installed, and the subsea infrastructure is ready for a second kite installation and electricity production, Minesto said.Foundation loadout, Holyhead, Wales ©Minesto

"The installations have been carried out with small vessels together with experienced partners to further reduce costs of installation and marine operations for large-scale build-out. The seasonal operating window for infrastructure installation has also been extended by conducting these operations in winter," Minesto said.

Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto: "By doubling production capacity, we significantly increase the value of the Vestmanna site. We can show-case our technology to a greater extent as we generate more production data, optimize features in an array configuration, and of course, deliver more electricity to grid as committed to our utility partner SEV." Illustration of a Minesto Tidal Kite - Credit: Minesto (File image)


 

