Minesto Says Dragon Class Tidal Energy Kite Can Produce 3.5 GWh of Electricity Per Year

Tidal energy technology developer Minesto said Wednesday that, based on analyzed production data and verified simulations, its utility-scale Dragon Class tidal energy kites are each projected to produce 3.5 GWh of clean electricity per year at identified sites.

The Dragon Class tidal energy kites is an upgraded design of Minesto’s Deep Green technology for predictable renewable electricity generation from tidal and ocean currents.

The projected annual output of 3.5 GWh for a D12 (12-m wing and a rated power of approx. 1.2 MW) tidal kite system is based on installations at identified sites such as the Hestfjord strait in the Faroe Islands where Minesto together with Faroese electric utility company SEV is working towards the installation of a proposed first 10 MW commercial array.

“Based on the technology’s current performance and simulations, Minesto’s next-generation marine energy power plants will be commercially ready to demonstrate the viability of ocean energy as a valuable baseload contribution to the net-zero energy mix”, said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

The power output projection is based on analysis of continuous electricity production runs with Minesto’s grid-connected power plant in Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands during the autumn, combined with new record-level performance data from offshore testing with a Dragon Class scale model, D2, in Strangford Lough, Northern Ireland. These production data verify Minesto’s CFD simulations for larger-scale Dragon Class power plants, Minesto said. Illustration of a Minesto Tidal Kite - Credit: Minesto (File image)

Stable production

“These activities make us confident in our predictions of how much electricity a commercial power plant will generate over a year. Our offshore operations in Vestmannasund have provided us with two crucial learnings. First, the system operates and produces grid-compliant electricity stably over time. Second, it does so fully in line with expected results”, said Martin Edlund.

“The analysis enables us to conduct discussions with project investors and developers based on verified data. This is essential as we now gear up our customer and market development activities to commercialize our unique technology,” said Martin Edlund.

Featuring increased performance and decreased manufacturing costs, the Dragon Class will be delivered and installed in all of Minesto’s ongoing projects as well as in the build-out of the company’s first array projects in Wales and the Faroe Islands, Minesto said.

Minesto is currently in the procurement and manufacturing phase for five Dragon Class power plants for utility-scale and smaller microgrid installations.

The company has also released a year-end update video where Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund shares further insight on the projected power production for Minesto's Dragon Class power plants, while also reflecting on Minesto's progress in general during 2021.