Fugro Gets Offshore Wind Job in Taiwan

(Credit: Fugro)
Fugro has secured a contract from Shinfox Energy for geotechnical services to support the development of its 700 MW Youde offshore wind farm off the west coast of Taiwan.

Fugro will use its Taiwan-flagged vessel, Pacific Hornbill, an IOVTEC-managed DP2 vessel, is equipped with an advanced C30 marine geotechnical drilling rig and Fugro’s proprietary specialist WISON MkV EcoDrive downhole in situ testing and sampling system.

It also features specialised seabed geotechnical equipment, including the SEACALF MkV Deep Drive, enabling the acquisition of high-quality geotechnical data in both seabed and downhole mode throughout the project.

The geotechnical fieldwork campaign has started and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Youde offshore wind farm project is a cornerstone of Taiwan’s strategy to reach 13.1 GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2030.

“We are honored to be selected by Shinfox Energy for this landmark project in Taiwan and to be part of the development of the Youde offshore wind farm. This award showcases the trust that Shinfox has placed in our track record of delivering high-value Geo-data solutions to offshore wind clients in Taiwan since 2016”, said Shalu Shajahan, Regional Business Line Director Asia Pacific at Fugro.

