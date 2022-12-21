CIMC Orders NOV Design, Equipment for Havfram's Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

NOV has signed contracts with China's CIMC Raffles to design and equip a self-propelled wind turbine installation jack-up vessel for the Norwegian offshore wind services company Havfram

NOV, until recently known as National Oilwell Varco, will supply the GustoMSC NG-20000X wind installation vessel design. NOV entered the offshore rig & vessel design arena through the acquisition of the Dutch rig design firm GustoMSC in June 2018.

According to NOV, the NG-20000X-HF vessel to be built for Havfram - previously known as Ocean Installer - will be among the largest wind installation jack-ups in the industry.

It will feature a 3,250-ton heavy lift crane and which will be able to install foundations of up to 3,000 tons and wind turbines with tip heights over 300 meters in water depths up to 70 meters.

The vessels large carrying capacity will reduce the number of vessel trips required per development, improving project economics and reducing carbon emissions per installed megawatt.

Havfram’s first self-propelled jack-up vessel will be equipped with the proven NOV variable speed drive rack and pinion jacking system, including a regenerative power system technology that feeds the generated power back into the vessel’s system. Havfram could order four WTIVs from CIMC in total.

“We are extremely grateful for Havfram choosing GustoMSC to support their ambition to become a leading player in the global offshore wind industry. Their capital injection, company restructuring, and new-building ambitions are commendable. We look forward to working together with their experienced team and sharing their excitement to unlock a key bottleneck in developing new clean power generation.”

Nils van Nood Managing Director of GustoMSC Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram’s offshore wind construction business, said: “In a rapidly changing offshore wind market with constant growth in turbine sizes, design robustness and technology risk were key evaluation criteria for selecting the vessel design partner and jack-up technology provider.

"Individuals in Havfram have established a very high trust in GustoMSC after years of operating their previous generation wind installation jack-ups. Once again, GustoMSC has proven to be a safe choice and a reliable partner, and we sincerely thank their competent and dedicated team for their positive engagement throughout all iteration processes toward an optimized, high-capacity, and future-proof design.”

This is the second offshore wind vessel design contract secured by NOV this month. Earlier this month, NOV secured contracts to deliver design and equipment for Danish offshore wind installation firm Cadeler's second F-class jack-up vessel, which will be able to install large wind turbine foundations as well as wind turbines.



