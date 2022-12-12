Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
NOV to Design and Equip Cadeler's Second F-Class Jack-up Vessel

December 12, 2022

NOV has secured contracts to deliver design and equipment for Danish offshore wind installation firm Cadeler's second F-class jack-up vessel, which will be able to install large wind turbine foundations as well as wind turbines. 

The F-class is a bespoke version of the GustoMSC NG-20000X model, specially designed as a hybrid wind turbine and foundation installation jack-up vessel.

This will be Cadeler's fourth GustoMSC-designed jack-up vessel being built at COSCO Heavy Industries. The first of the two X-class vessels will be delivered in the second half of 2024.

The Cadeler F-class vessels are designed with similar specifications to the X-class vessels, which were awarded in 2021. These self-propelled jack-up vessels are the largest in the industry, with 5,600 m2 of deck space and a carrying capacity of more than 17,600 tons.

The F-class features a larger main crane capacity when compared to the X-class, which allows it to quickly transition from foundation installation to wind turbine installation operations. 

The dual-scope jack-up vessel is designed to transport and install up to six 2XL monopile foundations per round-trip, reducing the number of transits needed for each project. 

The second F-class ship will also have the NOV variable speed drive rack and pinion jacking system. This system includes a regenerative power solution that feeds the power generated on the vessel back into its system. NOV said that these features make the installation much more efficient and reduce its total carbon footprint.

"We are very pleased to partner again with Cadeler in their ambition to support the growing offshore wind industry. The first F-class vessel's recent long-term contract award is a testament to Cadeler and the highly capable vessels they are building for next-generation foundation and wind turbine installation. We are proud to support Cadeler as a strategic partner in growing their state-of-the-art fleet," Nils van Nood, Managing Director of GustoMSC said. 

The second F-class vessel is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2026. With the latest award from Cadeler, the NG-20000X design is setting the standard for next-generation foundation and turbine installation.


