Strategic Marine-Built CTV Set for South Korea's Offshore Wind Ops

Singaporean shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered next-generation Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) to new client Yeosu Ocean for offshore wind farm operations in South Korea.

The 27-meter-long CTV is based on the StratCat 27 design, developed in close collaboration with BMT, and is engineered to perform in the various conditions of offshore wind farm operations internationally.

It features a distinctive hull form for improved seakeeping, as well as FPP propulsion to enhance fuel efficiency, maneuverability, and lower emissions, ideal for operating in South Korea’s dynamic offshore environment.

The vessel, named Ventus Camillia, will support crew transfers for offshore wind farm development and maintenance in South Korean waters, contributing to the nation’s clean energy transition and ambitions.

“We are delighted to deliver Ventus Camillia to South Korea and to begin a new partnership with Yeosu Ocean. This delivery not only expands our presence in Asia’s offshore wind markets but also reflects our ability to support new clients through reliable quality, innovation, and performance. We are excited to be part of South Korea’s renewable energy journey,” said Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine.