Huisman's 3,000mt+ Crane for Havfram's Offshore Wind Vessel

December 16, 2022

©Huisman
©Huisman

Dutch offshore crane maker Huisman has won a contract to supply a 3,000mt+ Leg Encircling Crane (LEC) to be installed on Havfram's first Wind Turbine Installation Vessel. 

This is Huisman's thirteenth LEC order since the start of 2021, and and second this week, after announcing a similar deal to supply a crane for Cadeler's offshore wind vessel.

For Havfram, Huiisman will supply the full electric LEC which will be equiopped with a "unique" 155 meter boom. The crane will have a lifting height of around 180 meters above deck. 

According to Huismane, the crane features a small tail swing, offering optimal deck space. 

Design of this crane has recently started at Huisman’s location in Schiedam, the Netherlands. The crane will be produced at Huisman’s production facility in Zhangzhou, China.

To remind, Havfram confirmed earlier this week that construction had started at CIMC yard in China for its first wind turbine installation vessel. Read More Here. The vessel will be capable of installing turbines reaching over 300 meters in tip height and foundations of up to 3,000 tonnes at water depths of up to 70 meters.


