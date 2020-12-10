Ocean Installer Changes name to Havfram

Norwegian offshore oil and gas and wind installation services company Ocean Installer on Thursday announced its new name - Havfram.

The company said the name change reflected its increased commitment to offshore wind.

"The offshore wind-commitment will draw on the company’s existing insight and experience from complex subsea operations. Havfram aims to become a leading company within the installation and development of offshore wind projects, in addition to already being a prominent provider of traditional subsea services," the company said.

Havram is composed of three business areas: Hav Dyp, Hav Vind and Hav Kraft.

Hav Dyp will include the company's current operations within subsea oil and gas projects. The business unit Hav Vind will carry out installations and project execution relating to offshore wind. Hav Kraft will provide consultancy services within the development of offshore wind farms, both in Norway and internationally.

Havfram CEO, Odd Strømsnes: "It is important for the Norwegian supplier industry to be able to supplement its traditional business deliveries within the oil and gas industry with new business areas and opportunities. The solid revenues derived from our oil and gas projects, as well as our broad project and engineering expertise, are now being utilized to create a leading player within the offshore wind segment. Credit: Ocean Installer

In August, the Stavanger-based company announced a collaboration with the shipyard group VARD to develop one of the world's most advanced installation vessels for offshore wind turbines.

This specialized vessel will have the ability and capacity to install turbine components of 1,000 tonnes at a height of 150 meters.

"This collaboration between us and VARD is an excellent example of how Norwegian industry both should and could evolve going forward. The value generation we will continue to build on is based on experience, quality demands and efficiency that have been developed through many years of work on the Norwegian continental shelf," Strømsnes continues.

"We have already attracted strong expertise within renewable energy and offshore wind. Havfram will be a complete competence house in the planning, engineering, contracting and installation within the offshore wind segment, in addition to offering traditional subsea services," says Strømsnes, who became the CEO of the company earlier this year.

Havfram, which employs around 260 employees, expects a turnover of around NOK 2.5 billion (around USD 283,6 million) this year.

