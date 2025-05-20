Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Chevron Oil Platform Fire Offshore Angola Injures 17

Seventeen people were injured, four seriously, when a fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday at Chevron's deep-water Benguela Belize Lobito Tomboco (BBLT) oil platform, Angolan authorities and the U.S. oil major said in statements.

The cause of the fire, which occurred in the basement deck of the multi-storey drilling production platform in the Block 14 concession some 60 miles (97 km) offshore the Cabinda coast, is currently under investigation.

"All of them are now on land and receiving appropriate medical care," Angola's National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels said in its statement, referring to those injured.

Chevron said the incident occurred at a time when BBLT was undergoing annual maintenance as part of a scheduled shutdown, all production at the site having stopped on May 1 this year.

The heavy platform has living quarters for approximately 157 people, according to Chevron's website. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. (0200 GMT) and all personnel have been accounted for, Chevron said.

(Reuters/Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Additional reporting by Sfundo Parakozov and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)

