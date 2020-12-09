Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
PHOTO: Heerema's Giant Crane Vessels Meet in Port of Rotterdam

December 9, 2020

Credit: Port of Rotterdam
Credit: Port of Rotterdam

Heerema Marine Contractors' two giant semi-submersible crane vessels Sleipnir and Thialf last weekend met in the Port of Rotterdam for the first time, and HMC and the Port of Rotterdam Authority shared the photos of the meet-up.

On Saturday, 5 December, the crane vessel Thialf arrived alongside the Sleipnir at the Landtong Rozenburg (Rozenburg Spit), after a journey across the Atlantic from Canada, where it had worked on Exxon's Sable decommissioning project.

The Sleipnir - the largest semi-submersible crane vessel in the world - was put into service at the end of last year. In March, the LNG-powered vessel arrived in Rotterdam for the first time. The giant crane vessel has had a busy season in Europe, removing old and installing new oil and gas platforms, as well as installing offshore wind components

Sharing the photo of the meet-up of the two giants, the Rotterdam Port Authority also used the opportunity to mention that Eneco, Heerema, and the Port Authority are working hard on installing shore-based power for Heerema’s berth on the Landtong. 

It is expected that the vessels will be able to connect to the shore-based power in spring.


