Gallery: Heerema's Sleipnir Installs Premier Oil's Tolmount Platform in North Sea

October 15, 2020

Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Heerema Marine Contractors has completed the installation of Premier Oil's Tolmount platform in the UK North Sea, using its giant semi-submersible crane vessel, the Sleipnir.

As part of the project in the Southern North Sea, Heerema installed the 2,350 metric ton jacket and 2,500 metric ton topside. Both facilities were built in Italy by Rosetti Marino.

Sleipnir traveled to the Tolmount Field located 40 km off the coast of Hull, UK, with a water depth of around 51 meters on October 7. 

Installation began on October 12 when the jacket was lifted from the Heerema barge H-408. After finalizing jacket and pile installation, Sleipnir lifted and installed the 2,500 metric ton topside on October 13, over five hours, to complete the Tolmount Platform project.

The Tolmount jacket and topside arrived at the Tolmount field following a 5,390 km journey from Rosetti's yard in Ravenna, Italy

The Tolmount platform will be a normally unmanned platform, located near the 42/28d-13 appraisal well and will handle wet gas production from four platform wells. Premier Oil will now mobilize a drilling rig to the location to drill four development wells.

The Tolmount field development is on track to deliver the first gas in the second quarter of 2021. Premier Oil, which recently entered a merger agreement with Chrysaor, operates the field. Gas from the field will be shipped to shore via pipeline.

The partners in the Tolmount gas field are Premier (50%) and Dana Petroleum (50%).

Energy Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Oil Production UKCS

Don't Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

54 North Sea Oil Workers Isolating Over Possible COVID-19 Exposure in Helicopters

Shell Deepwater Picks Bentley Systems' Digital Twin Solutions

China, Philippines Eyeing Joint Offshore Oil Projects

Environmental Protection Notation for Saudi Aramco's Offshore Vessel Fleet

