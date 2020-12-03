Uzma's SVP Nets Well Services Deal with SEA Hibiscus

Malaysian company Uzma has, through its subsidiary Setegap Ventures Petroleum (SVP), won a well services contract with the Malaysian oil firm SEA Hibiscus, a subsidiary of Hibiscus Petroleum.

Uzma said that the work order was part of a Pan Malaysia Umbrella Contract for the provision of integrated well services for intervention, workover and abandonment for Petroleum Arrangement Contractors (PACs).

Under the work order with SEA Hibiscus, SVP will provide well intervention and integrity operations as required at site using equipment, consumables, and technology as agreed by both parties.

Further, SVP will supply equipment including a supply vessel, coil tubing unit, pumping package, E-Line, consumables, as well as the project management team.

The duration of the work order is for one year. Uzma did not provide financial details.