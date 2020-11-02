Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Hibiscus Wraps Infill Drilling Campaign Offshore Malaysia

November 2, 2020

Credit: Hibiscus Petroleum
Credit: Hibiscus Petroleum

Malaysia's Hibiscus Petroleum completed the St Joseph minor sands infill and major sands redevelopment infill drilling campaign in its North Sabah PSC, Malaysia.

The offshore drilling campaign involved the drilling and completion of four infill oil producers on the St Joseph Jacket-F (“SJJT-F”) platform. 

Through the infill drilling development campaign, Hibiscus says it has added an instantaneous incremental 2,200 barrels per day of crude oil production and added approximately 4 million stock tank barrels of incremental life of field gross reserves.

"With the addition of these new infill wells, daily gross production capacity in the North Sabah PSC has now exceeded 20,000 barrels
per day in September 2020, a significant rise above production levels of circa 14,000 barrels per day when SEA Hibiscus [a Hibiscus Petroleum subsidiary] first assumed operatorship of the North Sabah PSC in 2018," Hibiscus said.

SEA Hibiscus’ Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Pascal Hos said, “We are extremely happy with the performance during the St Joseph Infill campaign this year. This clearly demonstrates Hibiscus’ strength and capability to add value in the assets in which we operate. This was an extremely fast track project which was executed safely and successfully while having to navigate through personnel and logistics constraints during the various Movement Controls Order (“MCO”) periods this year. 

"The North Sabah PSC is a mature asset, with St Joseph operating since 1979 and yet we are pleased to be able to continue to find, execute and realize value accreting opportunities. Hibiscus is hungry to grow, and we are actively searching for opportunities to replicate the successes we have achieved in North Sabah."

SEA Hibiscus assumed operatorship of the North Sabah PSC on 31 March 2018, as a 50% joint venture working interest partner with PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd. The North Sabah PSC consists of St Joseph South Furious, SF30 and Barton, 4 fields located offshore Sabah in Malaysia,
which collectively produce to the Labuan Crude Oil Terminal.

Drilling Activity Production Asia Malaysia

Related Offshore News

© Ricochet64 / Adobe Stock

Exxon to Cut 14,000 Jobs as Pandemic Hits Oil Demand
Image by - Katherine - stock.adobe.com

ExxonMobil to Lay Off 1,900 Employees in U.S.

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Current News

Hibiscus Wraps Infill Drilling Campaign Offshore Malaysia

Hibiscus Wraps Infill Drilling Campaign Offshore Malaysia

Petrobras Charters Solstad Vessel Duo

Petrobras Charters Solstad Vessel Duo

UK-Based Offshore Decommissioning Firm Secures $33,6M Investment

UK-Based Offshore Decommissioning Firm Secures $33,6M Investment

Pandemic, Renewables to Set Oil Demand for Peak in 2028, Rystad Says

Pandemic, Renewables to Set Oil Demand for Peak in 2028, Rystad Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine