Terradepth Lands Long-Term Offshore Survey Contract in Asia Pacific

Terradepth, a provider of Ocean Data as a Service (ODaaS), has secured a five-year Master Services Agreement with a major offshore energy company in Asia Pacific region.

Terradepth will deliver autonomous hydrographic survey and data services for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

The project leverages the company’s ODaaS vertically integrated solution, from robotic autonomous subsea data collection capability to delivery of processed data through the Absolute Ocea platform.

“This engagement validates Terradepth’s value proposition of a complete solution at a much lower cost: autonomous data acquisition delivered through a secure, cloud-native data platform,” said Kris Rydberg, chief operating officer at Terradepth.