Transocean Encourage Rig Up for Norwegian Sea Drilling Job

Transocean Encourage (Credit Transocean via PSA Norway)
Transocean Encourage (Credit Transocean via PSA Norway)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the Norwegian Sea, to be drilled with Transocean’s Transocean Encourage rig.

The drilling permit is for the wellbore 6506/12-PB-3 H in production license 094, operated by Equinor with 40.95% working interest.

Its partners in the license include Vår Energi with 34.3% stake, and Petoro and TotalEnergies, holding 14.95% and 9.80% shares, respectively.

Transocean Encourage, a CAT D semi-submersible rig, owned and operated by Transocean, will be used for the drilling operation.

The 2016-built offshore drilling unit is a 6th generation fully winterized, harsh environment semisubmersible rig with automated drilling control specially designed for operations on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Norwegian Sea Oil and Gas

