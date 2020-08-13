Ocean Installer Charters Solstad's Construction Support Vessel

Norwegian offshore installation company Ocean Installer has awarded Solstad Offshore a contract for the Normand Vision construction support vessel.

Solstad Offshore said Thursday that the contract would start in the first quarter [of 2020] and the firm and optional periods cover the majority of 2021.

Normand Vision is a Construction Support Vessel designed and built for installation of subsea structures, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF). The vessel was delivered in 2014 and has worked for Ocean Installer most of the time since then.

Worth noting, Solstad has this month secured a batch of new contracts, including the Normand Vision one.

It on Thursday said its CSV Normand Baltic had won an offshore wind contract in Taiwan.

Last week, three Solstad vessels won a contract to support drilling operations of BP in Australia.

Earlier this week, Solstad said that the same three vessels would remain in Australia in 2021, as another contract was secured with another, unnamed, oil company.



