Transocean Scoops $100M for Two-Well Drilling Job for Equinor

Transocean Spitsbergen rig (Credit. Transocean)
Transocean has secured $100 million from two-well option exercised by Equinor for one of its harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rigs.

Equinor has decided to extend Transocean Spitsbergen semi-submersible rig’s stay in Norway, with the latest option exercised by the company.

The program is expected to start in the first quarter of 2026 in direct continuation of the rig’s current program and contribute approximately $100 million in backlog, excluding additional services, Transocean said.

Transocean Spitsbergen is an Aker H-6e designed semi-submersible rig, which entered service in 2009.

The rig can accommodate 140 people, and its maximum drilling depth is 30,000 ft (9144 m).

