Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Solstad Nabs More Work for Offshore Vessel Trio in Australia

August 11, 2020

Image Credit: Solstad Offshore
Image Credit: Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has secured more work for three of its offshore vessels in Australia, following a recently announced deal with BP.

As previously reported, Solstad offshore earlier in August said BP would use two anchor handling tug and supply vessels Normand Saracen and Far Senator, along with the platform supply vessel Normand Leader to support its Ironbark drilling campaign. The vessels are expected to start their BP work in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Solstad vessel trio is now expected to stay in Australia throughout 2021 as the company on Tuesday said it had won more work for the vessels with an undisclosed oil company.

"Solstad Offshore ASA is pleased to confirm that the AHTS Normand Saracen, AHTS Far Senator and dual fuel powered PSV Normand Leader will continue operations in Australia during 2021," the company said.

"After the previously announced contract with BP [...] the three vessels will provide support to a major drilling campaign offshore North Western Australia from Q2 2021 for approximately 7.5 months with optional periods thereafter," Solstad added.

Solstad said that during the campaign the vessels will operate in connection with a moored semi-submersible drilling rig, with the base port being Dampier.

Offshore Vessels Drilling Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

Sendje Berge FPSO - Image by Gwenolé de KERMENGUY/MarineTraffic

Nigeria: FPSO Workers Released after Kidnapping
Stena Carron Drillship / Author: Ronnie Robertson/Flickr - CC BY-SA 2.0

Stena Carron Drillship Set to Begin Drilling at Kaieteur...


Trending Offshore News

Oceaneering’s Ocean Evolution with a well stimulation spread onboard (Photo: Oceaneering)

Time for an Intervention?
Subsea
Stena Carron Drillship / Author: Ronnie Robertson/Flickr - CC BY-SA 2.0

Stena Carron Drillship Set to Begin Drilling at Kaieteur...
Energy

Sponsored

Radical Changes – Unmanned Survey Services

Radical Changes – Unmanned Survey Services

Insight

Oil Market Stalls as Absence of Signals Compounds Summer Slowdown

Oil Market Stalls as Absence of Signals Compounds Summer Slowdown

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Well Intervention Market Overview

Well Intervention Market Overview

PHOTO: Saitec's BlueSATH Floating Wind Platform Installed in Spain

PHOTO: Saitec's BlueSATH Floating Wind Platform Installed in Spain

Orca to Provide Dive System Support for Well-Safe Guardian

Orca to Provide Dive System Support for Well-Safe Guardian

Petronas, FASTsubsea Working on 'Low-cost' Subsea Multiphase Pump

Petronas, FASTsubsea Working on 'Low-cost' Subsea Multiphase Pump

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine