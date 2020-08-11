Solstad Nabs More Work for Offshore Vessel Trio in Australia

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has secured more work for three of its offshore vessels in Australia, following a recently announced deal with BP.

As previously reported, Solstad offshore earlier in August said BP would use two anchor handling tug and supply vessels Normand Saracen and Far Senator, along with the platform supply vessel Normand Leader to support its Ironbark drilling campaign. The vessels are expected to start their BP work in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Solstad vessel trio is now expected to stay in Australia throughout 2021 as the company on Tuesday said it had won more work for the vessels with an undisclosed oil company.

"Solstad Offshore ASA is pleased to confirm that the AHTS Normand Saracen, AHTS Far Senator and dual fuel powered PSV Normand Leader will continue operations in Australia during 2021," the company said.

"After the previously announced contract with BP [...] the three vessels will provide support to a major drilling campaign offshore North Western Australia from Q2 2021 for approximately 7.5 months with optional periods thereafter," Solstad added.

Solstad said that during the campaign the vessels will operate in connection with a moored semi-submersible drilling rig, with the base port being Dampier.



