Huisman to Deliver Cranes for Olympic’s Subsea Construction Vessels

Huisman has secured a contract for the delivery of two Knuckle Boom Cranes, which will be installed on the new Olympic Group’s subsea construction vessels.

The two 250 mt cranes will be installed on UT 7623 SEV series of Olymipic’s vessels.

The contract was signed last month with China Merchants Heavy Industries (CMHI) in Shenzhen and follows a series of recent Knuckle Boom Crane deliveries to the offshore construction industry.

The cranes will feature Huisman’s proprietary Active Heave Compensation system. This system connects the crane’s electric setup to the vessel’s power grid, enabling efficient interaction with the vessel’s electrical energy storage system.

This integration significantly reduces the net energy consumption of offshore lifting operations.

“We are proud to be part of this ambitious project that pushes the boundaries of energy efficiency and reliability in offshore lifting. Our collaboration with Olympic, their shipbuilding partner CMHI, and ship designer and grid integrator Kongsberg Maritime underscores a shared dedication to innovation and sustainable development in the offshore energy industry,” said Cees van Veluw, Product Director Cranes at Huisman.