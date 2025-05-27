Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
First Oil from Mero-4 FPSO in Brazil pre-salt

FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão. Image courtesy Shell Brasil
Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda. (Shell Brasil), a subsidiary of Shell plc, announced the start of production at the floating production storage and offloading facility (FPSO) Alexandre de Gusmão in the Mero field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

As part of the Mero-4 project, the FPSO will be connected to 12 wells, with an operational capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil production and 12 million cubic meters of gas compression per day (Shell share 19.3%). The FPSO is located 180 kilometres from the coast of Rio de Janeiro in a water depth of approximately 2,000 metres.

“Mero-4 is the latest example of how we are working with our partners to unlock value from world-class reservoirs, sustaining material liquids production and providing for the world’s current energy needs,” said Peter Costello, Shell’s Upstream President. “Our Brazil portfolio features long-life assets with high flow rates, resulting in some of our most competitive barrels on both operating cost and carbon footprint.”

The unitized Mero field is operated by Petrobras (38.6%), in partnership with Shell Brasil (19.3%), TotalEnergies (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%), CNOOC (9.65%) and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A (PPSA) (3.5%) representing the Government in the non-contracted area.

