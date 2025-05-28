Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ADNOC Drilling Secures 15-Year Contract for Two Rigs

Credit: ADNOC
Credit: ADNOC

ADNOC Drilling has been awarded a $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs by ADNOC Offshore in support of its growing offshore operations.

The new rigs represent the latest generation of jack-up rigs and have been prepared for operations at the Lamprell shipyard in Sharjah. The rigs will leverage advanced digitalization, real-time data analytics and AI as ADNOC Drilling continues to deploy the technology throughout its fleet to improve safety, efficiency and maximize asset value and operational uptime.

The rigs are expected to commence operations around the end of 2Q 2025, delivering revenue in the second half of 2025 onwards.

In the past month, ADNOC Offshore has awarded long-term contracts worth c. $3.6 billion to ADNOC Drilling.

ADNOC Drilling has 47 offshore rigs, one of the largest operational offshore fleets in the world.

Offshore Drilling

