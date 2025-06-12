Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Gets Green Light for Drilling Job in Barents Sea

COSLProspector (Photo: Canarship)
COSLProspector (Photo: Canarship)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the Barents Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 7117/4-1 in production license 1238.

The license is operated by Equinor with 40% working interest, with partners Vår Energi, Petoro and Aker BP holding 20% stakes each.

The drilling operation will be conducted using COSL Prospector, COSL's 4,921-ft semi-submersible rig, capable of operating in water depths up to 1500 meters and drilling depths to 7500 meters.

The unit is designed for North Sea/Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Barents Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

REACH REMOTE 2 USV (Credit: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea’s New 24-Meter USV Ready for Commercial...
(Credit: Øyvind Hagen / Equinor)

Equinor Selects Baker Hughes for P&A Ops at Oseberg East...
(Credit: Halliburton)

Repsol Hires Halliburton for Well Lifecycle Optimization...
(Credit: BP)

BP Expands Oil and Gas Scope in Azerbaijan with New...

Sponsored

Have you heard the news? VideoRay Is Now Part of AV!

Have you heard the news? VideoRay Is Now Part of

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Mission Specialist Technology: VideoRay’s Technological Backbone

Mission Specialist Technology:

Current News

TotalEnergies and Partners Sign PSC Extension for Deepwater Block off Angola

TotalEnergies and Partners Sig

Reach Subsea’s New 24-Meter USV Ready for Commercial Deployment

Reach Subsea’s New 24-Meter US

DNO Quadruples North Sea Production with Sval Energi Acquisition

DNO Quadruples North Sea Produ

FourPhase Nets Shell Contract for its Caribbean Oil and Gas Platforms

FourPhase Nets Shell Contract

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine