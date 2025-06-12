Equinor Gets Green Light for Drilling Job in Barents Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the Barents Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 7117/4-1 in production license 1238.

The license is operated by Equinor with 40% working interest, with partners Vår Energi, Petoro and Aker BP holding 20% stakes each.

The drilling operation will be conducted using COSL Prospector, COSL's 4,921-ft semi-submersible rig, capable of operating in water depths up to 1500 meters and drilling depths to 7500 meters.

The unit is designed for North Sea/Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.