Solstad Nets Offshore Wind Deal for Normand Baltic Vessel

Solstad Offshore's construction support vessel Normand Baltic has won an offshore wind gig in Taiwan.

The Norwegian offshore vessel owner said Wednesday the contract for the use of the 2010-built Normand Baltic was with undisclosed EPIC contractor.

"The vessel will be utilized in the development phase of an Offshore Wind project in Taiwan," Solstad Offshore said.

The contract will start during the first half of 2021 and have a duration of up to 220 days.

"With this contract for Normand Baltic, Solstad continues to expand its activity within offshore wind, both in Europe and Asia," Solstad Offshore said.