Safety Regulator Approves Three Drilling Projects Off Norway

July 2, 2020

Leiv Eiriksson drilling rig - Image by Antonio RODRIGUEZ/MarineTraffic
The Norwegian offshore safety regulator PSA Norway has in the past two days approved three offshore drilling projects in the North Sea and the Norwegian Sea.

On Wednesday, the PSA gave consents for ConocoPhillips' Warka and Wellesley Petroleum' Schweinsteiger exploration wells, and on Thursday, Equinor was granted permission to drill at the 7-Fjell prospect location.

ConocoPhillips will use the Leiv Eiriksson semi-submersible drilling rig at the Warka location in the Norwegian Sea. The drilling of the well, formally named 6507/4-1 will take 87 days to complete. The Warka prospect sits in a water depth of 400 meters.

On the other hand, Wellesley will drill its Schweinsteiger well in the production license 829, also in the Norwegian Sea, using the Dolphin Drilling's Borgland Dolphin semi. Per PSA info, the well, in a water depth of 211 meters, will take 37 days to complete. The company has recently booked the Borgland Dolphin for two wells.

Finally, the PSA Norway on Thursday gave its nod to the Norwegian energy giant Equinor, for exploration drilling in block 34/7 in the North Sea at the prospect named 7-Fjell. 

Equinor will use Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig for the operation. The well, named 34/7-37, is in a water depth of 142 meters and will take 38 days to complete.

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Offshore
(File Photo: McDermott)

McDermott Emerges From Bankruptcy
Energy

