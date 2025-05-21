Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway’s Oil Drillers Seek Wage Negotiations to Avoid Strike

© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

Wage talks involving some 7,000 oil drilling workers in Norway broke down early on Wednesday, two labour unions said, raising the risk of strike action later this year that could disrupt exploration.

The talks between the Norwegian Shipowners' Association (NSA) and the Safe and Styrke labour unions will resume at a later date under the leadership of a state-appointed mediator, the unions said.

Under Norway's tightly regulated collective bargaining system, workers are only eligible to go on strike if the mediation also fails.

"We failed to reach agreement and will proceed with mediation," Styrke said in a statement.

Companies affected by the talks include Transocean, Saipem, Odfjell Drilling, Archer, Seadrill and others, and were represented in the talks by the NSA.

The NSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Strikes by drilling workers could delay expansion projects and the start-up of new fields but typically have only a minor impact on daily oil and gas output.

A separate group of Norwegian petroleum production workers, who are directly employed by companies such as Equinor and Aker BP, reached a wage agreement earlier this month.


(Reuters- Reporting by Terje Solsvik, Editing by Louise Heavens)

People Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Jobs Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© bizoo_n / Adobe Stock

NSTA, Crown Estate Scotland Team Up for North Sea...
COSL Prospector (Photo: Canarship)

Equinor Gets Permit for Barens Sea Drilling Ops
(Credit: SLB)

SLB Launches New Well Completions Tech to Boost Production
(Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Aker BP Secures Drilling Permit for Multiple Wildcat Wells...

Sponsored

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wind Industry Time and Money

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wi

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Inside Balmoral Comtec’s New Wave & Current Simulation Center

Inside Balmoral Comtec’s New W

Current News

One Person Missing After Fire on Chevron’s Deepwater Platform off Angola

One Person Missing After Fire

Tidal Transit Welcomes New CTV to Its Fleet

Tidal Transit Welcomes New CTV

New Transfer Boat Set for Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Service

New Transfer Boat Set for Horn

Industry Partners Unveil Next-Gen Floating Wind Installation Vessel Design

Industry Partners Unveil Next-

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine