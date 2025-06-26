Equinor Drills Dry Well in North Sea

Equinor and its partners have drilled a dry wildcat well on the Lit prospect in the North Sea.

The well 25/11-30 S was drilled in production license 169, which was awarded in the 13th licensing round on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) in 1991.

This is the 16th exploration well drilled in this production license operated by Equinor with 57% share, along with partners Petoro and Vår Energi, which hold 30% and 13% stakes, respectively.

The Lit prospect is located in the southern part of the Svalin field in the central part of the North Sea, about 9 kilometers from the Balder field.

The well was drilled with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig. which is now drilling wildcat well 34/6-8 S in production license 554, where Equinor is the operator.

The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.