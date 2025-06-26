Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Drills Dry Well in North Sea

The Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
The Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor and its partners have drilled a dry wildcat well on the Lit prospect in the North Sea.

The well 25/11-30 S was drilled in production license 169, which was awarded in the 13th licensing round on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) in 1991.

This is the 16th exploration well drilled in this production license operated by Equinor with 57% share, along with partners Petoro and Vår Energi, which hold 30% and 13% stakes, respectively.

The Lit prospect is located in the southern part of the Svalin field in the central part of the North Sea, about 9 kilometers from the Balder field.

The well was drilled with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig. which is now drilling wildcat well 34/6-8 S in production license 554, where Equinor is the operator.

The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Lands Deepwater Gas Job for Eni off Cyprus
© Askar / Adobe Stock

Shell Rules Out BP Acquisition, Bound by UK Regulations
© Denys / Adobe Stock

Egypt's EGAS Awards Offshore Blocks to International...
(Credit: Øyvind Gravås (Woldcam) / Vår Energi)

Aibel to Provide Maintenance Services for Two Vår Energi’s...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

ESAB Fast-Tracks Welding Efficiency, Effectiveness

ESAB Fast-Tracks Welding Effic

Current News

Eco Wave Power, AltaSea Agree Wave Energy Pilot’s September Launch

Eco Wave Power, AltaSea Agree

Fugro Lands Deepwater Gas Job for Eni off Cyprus

Fugro Lands Deepwater Gas Job

New Subsea Infrastructure at Troll-Fram to Bring More Oil and Gas to Europe

New Subsea Infrastructure at T

Transocean Encourage Rig Up for Norwegian Sea Drilling Job

Transocean Encourage Rig Up fo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine