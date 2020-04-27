Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Wellesley Books Borgland Dolphin Offshore Rig for Two Firm Wells

April 27, 2020

Image Credit: Dolphin Drilling
Image Credit: Dolphin Drilling

Offshore drilling contractor Dolphin Drilling has said it has won a two-well contract with Norway-focused oil company Wellesley Petroleum.

Wellesley will use the semi-submersible drilling rig Borgland Dolphin for the drilling program on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The oil firm will have extension options for two more wells.

The first firm well is slated for drilling start-up in August/September 2020. The second well will be drilled in 2021. The two optional wells are also planned for 2021.

Bjørnar Iversen, Chief Executive Officer of Dolphin Drilling, said: “I am very glad that Wellesley Petroleum AS is showing responsibility by drilling on the NCS during this difficult time with corona and low oil prices. I hope that oil companies with exploration campaigns or other drilling needs, see through the short-term market fluctuations, and use this opportunity to use Borgland Dolphin to get their wells [drilled] in 2020 and 2021”.

Dolphin Drilling said the operation would be managed out of its new operation center at Forus in Stavanger. Dolphin Drilling did not provide the financial details of the deal.

Energy Drilling Activity Norway Rigs

Related Offshore News

The Deepwater Gunashli platform, offshore Azerbaijan - Image Credit: BP

BP's Azeri Oil Project to Cut Output to Meet OPEC+ Deal
Johan Castberg TMS Modules ready to sail away - Image Credit. SBM Offshore

Johan Castberg FPSO Turret Mooring System Complete


Trending Offshore News

Diamond Offshore's Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Files for Bankruptcy
Finance
A Maersk Drilling rig - Image Credit: Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling to Mothball Several Rigs, Reduce North Sea...
Offshore

Insight

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Video

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Current News

Fugro Expands In Taiwan Offshore Wind Space with IOVTEC JV

Fugro Expands In Taiwan Offshore Wind Space with IOVTEC JV

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

BP's Profit Tumbles

BP's Profit Tumbles

Petrobras Reverses Oil Output Cuts as Fuel Demand Beats Expectations

Petrobras Reverses Oil Output Cuts as Fuel Demand Beats Expectations

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine