Wellesley Books Borgland Dolphin Offshore Rig for Two Firm Wells

Offshore drilling contractor Dolphin Drilling has said it has won a two-well contract with Norway-focused oil company Wellesley Petroleum.

Wellesley will use the semi-submersible drilling rig Borgland Dolphin for the drilling program on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The oil firm will have extension options for two more wells.

The first firm well is slated for drilling start-up in August/September 2020. The second well will be drilled in 2021. The two optional wells are also planned for 2021.

Bjørnar Iversen, Chief Executive Officer of Dolphin Drilling, said: “I am very glad that Wellesley Petroleum AS is showing responsibility by drilling on the NCS during this difficult time with corona and low oil prices. I hope that oil companies with exploration campaigns or other drilling needs, see through the short-term market fluctuations, and use this opportunity to use Borgland Dolphin to get their wells [drilled] in 2020 and 2021”.

Dolphin Drilling said the operation would be managed out of its new operation center at Forus in Stavanger. Dolphin Drilling did not provide the financial details of the deal.