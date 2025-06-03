Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ADES Secures Jack-Up Drilling Rig Contract in West Africa

© bomboman / Adobe Stock
© bomboman / Adobe Stock

Saudi oil and gas drilling contractor ADES Holding has secured a contract with Addax Petroleum, part of Sinopec Group, for its Admarine 510 jack-up drilling rig, which will be put to work offshore Cameroon in West Africa.

The contract is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, and covers a firm 12-month drilling campaign, with two optional extensions of six months each, for a total potential duration of up to 24 months.

The contract value associated with the firm period is approximately $34.4 million (SAR 128.9 million) including mobilization and demobilization.

The new contract award marks ADES’ entry into its 13th country of operations and consolidates the group’s growing footprint in West Africa.

“This award reflects the growing trust in ADES as a leading provider of offshore drilling services in the region, and we are particularly pleased to be working directly with Addax Petroleum, a reputable operator affiliated with a major national oil company.

“The award of this long-term contract reinforces our ability to respond quickly to new opportunities and sustain fleet deployment across our core markets.”

“Cameroon also offers a stable operating environment, which complements our broader regional strategy. By building on our recent successes in Nigeria and now expanding into Cameroon, we are building the right critical mass for optimized operations as we reinforce our long-term commitment to West Africa aiming to deliver high-quality, efficient, and safe drilling services to our clients,” said Mohamed Farouk, CEO of ADES Holding.

Middle East Drilling Industry News Activity West Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Borr Drilling’s Mist jack-up (Credit: Borr Drilling)

Valeura Concludes Eight-Well Drilling Campaign in Gulf of...
NAGA 8 jack-up drilling rig (Credit: Velesto)

Velesto’s Jack-Up Rig Set for Drilling Job off Indonesia
Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Two Wildcat Wells on Equinor’s North Sea Drilling Agenda
© Andrei / Adobe Stock

Drillship to Set Off for Petrobras’ Foz do Amazonas by End...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Kraken Robotics’ Expansion Continues

Kraken Robotics’ Expansion Con

Current News

Wind Opponents Sue to Block Empire Wind

Wind Opponents Sue to Block Em

Wärtsilä to Supply Regasification Module for Egypt-Bound FSRU Conversion

Wärtsilä to Supply Regasificat

Sonardyne to Deliver Seabed Monitoring Kit for North Sea CCS Project

Sonardyne to Deliver Seabed Mo

Kongsberg Maritime to Supply Equipment for Sea1 Offshore’s OCVs

Kongsberg Maritime to Supply E

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine