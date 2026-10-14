Argentina Takes Falklands Oil Dispute to International Tribunal

Argentina's government said on Tuesday it had filed a request for provisional measures with the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea seeking to halt British-authorized hydrocarbon activity near the Falkland Islands.

The request aims to prevent the United Kingdom from exploiting hydrocarbon resources on the continental shelf of the Northern Falklands Basin, the government added in a statement.

The filing "seeks to preserve Argentina's sovereign rights over its continental shelf and prevent activities authorized unilaterally and illegally by the United Kingdom," the government added.

Addressing Britain's parliament after Argentina's move, Uma Kumaran, parliamentary under-secretary for the foreign office, said that "legitimate commercial activity in the Falkland Islands remains lawful, and the British government stands behind those engaged in it."

Kumaran added that the UK would engage with the tribunal process but would not provide a running commentary on the proceedings.

"The notification does not constitute a judgment by an international court or tribunal. It does not invalidate licenses issued by the Falkland Islands government, alter the islands' regulatory authority, or require lawful hydrocarbon development activities to cease," Kumaran said. Britain also announced it was taking legal measures to protect businesses from pressure to comply with Argentine domestic measures.

Tensions between Argentina and the UK over the territory that is controlled by Britain but claimed by the South American country have escalated. Last month Milei's government presented legislation to crack down on companies drilling for oil off the Islands.

The government's proposal would toughen penalties on companies and individuals who participate in activities linked to natural resources in the Falklands, and in Argentina's maritime spaces without authorization from Argentine authorities. The new bill, which has yet to be approved by Congress, aims to revamp 2011 legislation with a tougher framework.

Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno said on X that the latest request aims to prevent the start or continuation of hydrocarbon development on the Sea Lion project.

Oil companies Navitas Petroleum and Rockhopper Exploration, owners of the Sea Lion offshore project north of the Falklands, have previously indicated they do not expect Argentina's actions to derail development.

Navitas Petroleum Chief Executive Ian Ramsey on Tuesday welcomed Britain's support for the project.

"In the face of Argentina's increasingly aggressive efforts to pressure companies associated with the development, we are grateful that the UK Government has made its position clear; that it will robustly defend the Falkland Islands' right to pursue lawful economic development," Ramsey said in a statement to Reuters.





(Reuters - Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Additional reporting by Sarah Young, William James and Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Lucinda Elliott, Alexandra Hudson)