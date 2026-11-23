Navitas Petroleum is considering drilling an exploration well offshore the Falkland Islands in 2027 targeting five prospects with estimated gross prospective resources of approximately 640 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), according to an update from license partner Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas.

The proposed well on license PL001 in the North Falkland Basin would target the Chatham, Poseidon, Rhea, Selene and Tyche prospects, with gross best-estimate prospective resources of approximately 640 MMboe, equivalent to around 225 MMboe net to Eco.

Navitas operates PL001 with a 65% working interest, while Eco holds the remaining 35% following its acquisition of JHI Associates, announced on November 17.

The operator is preparing to begin development drilling for the first phase of the Sea Lion Northern Development Area (NDA1) in March 2027, targeting first oil in mid-2028.

Navitas is considering two oil exploration wells during the 2027 drilling campaign, including the multi-target well on PL001 and another well on the Sea Lion licenses. The timing of the potential PL001 well has not yet been confirmed.

Under the PL001 farm-in agreement, Navitas will finance the 35% share now held by Eco of the first $40 million in gross license expenditure through a carry loan capped at $14 million.

The loan will be repayable from 85% of the free cash flow attributable to Eco's interest in any future PL001 production.

Eco expects the carry to fully cover its share of the proposed exploration well and, in the event of a discovery, a subsequent appraisal well, citing relatively shallow water depths and drilling rates available under the Sea Lion arrangements.

A potential discovery on PL001 could be developed through a tie-back to the floating production and storage facilities planned for Sea Lion, among other options.

Navitas also intends to assess opportunities to commercialize gas resources across the Sea Lion and PL001 licenses, including the Johnson and Liz discoveries. Approximately 70% of the Johnson gas discovery lies within PL001.