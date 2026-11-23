Argentina's liquefied natural gas (LNG) project will be included in the country's RIGI investment incentive regime, Energy Minister Luis Caputo said on Friday.

The project - to be developed by Italy's Eni, Argentina's state controlled energy company YPF and Abu Dhabi's XRG - is the largest investment project in Argentina's history, Caputo said in a post on X.

The development hinges on $25 billion of investment between 2027 and 2030, with total investment reaching $50.75 billion by 2050, the minister said, adding that it would enable exports of 12 million tonnes per year of LNG.

"Congratulations to (YPF's CEO) Horacio Marín on this outstanding project, and thanks to the RIGI Committee for its hard work," Caputo wrote.





(Reuters - Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini)