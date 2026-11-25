Spain's Repsol and Italy's Eni have "committed to jointly investing" $2 billion in five years in their joint venture with Venezuelan state energy firm PDVSA, according to a macroeconomic framework the Venezuelan government published on Tuesday.

The two oil companies have operated in the South American country for decades despite political upheaval, economic collapse and US sanctions, accruing billions of dollars in unpaid bills by the Venezuelan state along the way.

They are now moving to increase oil and gas output in Venezuela but haven't published detailed investment plans.

"Eni and Repsol have also reached agreements to more than double offshore gas production at the Cardón IV field in the Gulf of Venezuela and export the fuel as liquefied natural gas via a floating terminal, targeting the start of exports by the end of 2031," according to the document.

Repsol and Eni each own half of the gas joint venture and partner with PDVSA in oil projects in the country.

Eni and Repsol didn't immediately reply to requests for comments.

(Reuters)