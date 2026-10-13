CIP Joins EDF-Led Five Estuaries Offshore Wind Development

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has acquired a 25% stake in the 1.1 GW Five Estuaries offshore wind farm project in the UK from a Macquarie-led consortium, following RWE's exit from the development.

The acquisition was made through CIP's fifth flagship fund, Copenhagen Infrastructure V (CI V), making the company a partner alongside EDF power solutions, ESB and Sumitomo Corporation.

Under the updated ownership structure, EDF power solutions holds 33.33%, CIP 25%, ESB 20.83% and Sumitomo Corporation 20.83%.

The transaction follows RWE's completed sale of its 33.33% stake to EDF power solutions UK and Ireland, announced on October 12, with EDF assuming responsibility for leading the project's development on behalf of the joint venture partners.

Five Estuaries is planned approximately 40 kilometres off the north Essex and south Suffolk coast in the southern North Sea, across two seabed areas covering approximately 128 square kilometres.

The project is an extension of the operational Galloper offshore wind farm and received development consent from the UK's Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero on December 17, 2025.

The consent allows for the installation of up to 79 offshore wind turbines, with a maximum tip height of 370 metres, together with their foundations.

Once operational, the wind farm is expected to generate enough electricity to meet the equivalent annual needs of approximately one million average UK households.

Since receiving development consent, work has continued on refining the project design, beginning early procurement activities and engaging with landowners, local communities and other stakeholders.

CIP said it would work with the other shareholders as a long-term investor to advance the project towards construction and operation.

The latest acquisition completes a reshaping of the project's ownership following the departures of RWE and the Macquarie-led consortium.