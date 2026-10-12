EDF Takes Lead on Five Estuaries Offshore Wind Project as RWE Exits

RWE has completed the sale of its 33.33% stake in the 1.1 GW Five Estuaries offshore wind farm project in the U.K. to EDF power solutions UK and Ireland, with EDF taking over responsibility for leading the development on behalf of the joint venture partners.

The project, an extension to the operational Galloper Wind Farm, is planned for construction in the southern North Sea across two seabed areas covering approximately 128 square kilometres.

Five Estuaries received development consent from the UK's Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero on December 17, 2025.

The consent allows for the installation of up to 79 wind turbines, with a maximum tip height of 370 meters, along with their foundations.

Once operational, the offshore wind farm is expected to be able to supply electricity to approximately one million average UK households.

Before the transaction, Five Estuaries was owned by RWE with 33.33%, a Macquarie-led consortium with 25%, ESB with 20.83% and Sumitomo Corporation with 20.83%.

RWE said it would continue supporting the project in the short term to facilitate the ownership transition, while planning to reinvest the proceeds from the sale into its existing portfolio of consented offshore wind projects.

“The priority of the Five Estuaries project is to progress its transition from development into construction and ultimately operation,” an RWE spokesperson said.

The company secured Contracts for Difference (CfD) awards for five offshore wind projects with a combined installed capacity of 6.9 GW in the UK's Allocation Round 7.

RWE plans to expand its offshore wind capacity by a net 5 GW by 2031.