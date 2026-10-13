TGS, SLB Launch Multi-Client Pelotas Basin Seismic Survey off Brazil

TGS and SLB have announced the second phase of their Pelotas Sul multi-client 3D seismic survey offshore southern Brazil, covering approximately 11,200 square kilometers in the Pelotas Basin.

A Ramform Titan-class vessel is scheduled to begin data acquisition in October 2026, with the survey expected to be completed in the second or third quarter of 2027.

The project follows Pelotas Sul Phase 1, which was acquired earlier this year, and will expand 3D seismic coverage across the southern part of the basin.

The new survey will cover both held and open acreage, providing subsurface data for companies evaluating existing exploration positions and potential opportunities associated with future licensing rounds and farm-in activity.

According to TGS, the Pelotas Basin contains several underexplored geological play concepts, including turbidite systems, deep-water channels, and stratigraphic and structural traps.

The company also pointed to geological similarities along the conjugate margin and discoveries in Namibia as factors supporting exploration interest in the basin.

“Pelotas Sul Phase 2 builds on the strong foundation established by Phase 1 and further expands our coverage in a basin that is attracting growing client interest,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.