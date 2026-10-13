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Murphy Oil Finds More Oil Offshore Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire

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© namning / Adobe Stock
© namning / Adobe Stock

Murphy Oil Corporation has reported a successful appraisal well offshore Côte d'Ivoire and an oil discovery offshore Vietnam, alongside the start of production from two offshore developments in Vietnam and the Gulf of America.

In Côte d'Ivoire, the Bubale West-1X appraisal well in Block CI-103 encountered approximately 88 feet (27 meters) of net oil pay in the Turonian reservoir, along with additional hydrocarbons in the deeper Albian reservoir.

The well was drilled to a total measured depth of 19,357 feet (5,900 meters) in water depths of 9,039 feet (2,755 meters).

Preliminary analysis of well logs and fluid samples indicated high-quality oil, with the results to be incorporated into the remaining appraisal program at Bubale.

Murphy operates Block CI-103 through its subsidiary Murphy CI-103 Oil Co., holding an 85% working interest, while Côte d'Ivoire's PETROCI holds the remaining 15%.

In Vietnam, Murphy reported an oil discovery at the Lac Da Trang North-1X exploration well in Block 15-1/05, which encountered 131 feet (40 meters) of net oil pay.

The well reached a total measured depth of 12,579 feet (3,834 meters) in approximately 147 feet (45 meters) of water.

Murphy and its partners will evaluate the discovery and potential appraisal and development options, including a possible subsea tieback to the nearby Lac Da Vang field.

Murphy also confirmed that Lac Da Vang, located in the same block, achieved first oil on September 27, 2026.

Production from the field is expected to increase through 2028 as additional wells are brought online, with net peak production projected at approximately 10,000–15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2028–2029.

Murphy operates Block 15-1/05 through its subsidiary Murphy Cuu Long Bac Oil Co., with a 40% working interest. PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation holds 35%, while SK Earthon holds 25%.

Meanwhile, in the Gulf of America, the Chinook #8 development well in Walker Ridge Block 425 has started production through the Pioneer floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel at the Cascade-Chinook field.

The well achieved an initial gross production rate of approximately 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, in line with pre-drill expectations.

Murphy holds an 86.7% working interest in Chinook #8 through its subsidiaries, while Petrobras America holds the remaining 13.3% through its ownership interest in MP GOM.

Drilling Industry News Activity Production Asia Africa Oil and Gas FPSOs

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